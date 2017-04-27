Girls Scouts offers summer day camps

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Day Camps provide girls with a safe and adventurous program by day or evening (twilight camp), returning home each night.

The camps take place in many communities throughout Southern Illinois during June and July. Many start at $50 for a week, Monday to Friday, for an affordable yet exciting experience. Non-Girl Scouts are welcome to attend.

In addition, volunteers are needed. For information, contact Carolyn Miener, cmiener@gsofsi.org; or Emily Stanley, estanley@gsofsi.org.

List of camps