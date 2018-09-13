Givin’ It All For Guts to host Margarita Run

Givin’ It All For Guts has been busy preparing for the upcoming 5K Givin’ It All For Guts Margarita Run in Alton, which supports individuals suffering from bowel disease.

The run will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Runners will follow the Madison County Transit trail. The event will feature age bracket awards and complimentary margaritas, chips and salsa. The cost is $30 per person; proceeds benefit inflammatory bowel disease research at Washington University in St. Louis.

The Bethalto-based nonprofit organization has donated $30,000 toward the research of inflammatory bowel diseases. It also provides support to individuals and their families in times of need.

“Most people know someone affected by Crohn’s disease or colitis; unfortunately, these diseases are not frequently discussed,” a press release states.

For more information, call (618) 806-2678 or visit the Facebook page.

