Giving is the greatest gift

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The YWCA of Alton 2018 Women of Distinction honorees include (from left, seated) Sarah Smith, Alicia Alexander, (from left, standing) Patricia Devening, Mary Buckley, Stephanie Elliott, Shirley Emons, Sara McGibany, Cora Miller, and Lisa Nielsen. Absent from the photo is honoree Angel Weber.

The YWCA of Alton recently announced its list of honorees for this year’s 2018 Women of Distinction. This year’s distinguished list includes Alicia Alexander, Mary Buckley, Patricia Devening, Stephanie Elliott, Shirley Emons, Sara McGibany, Cora Miller, Lisa A. Nielsen, Sarah D. Smith, and Angel Weber.

“The honorees were selected based on the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting peace for all,” event co-chair Tawnya Hooper said. “This year we honor 10 amazing women. The 2018 Women of Distinction have given of themselves selfishly to better others and our community. All of the honorees are inspirational women not only in their careers and family but also as individuals.”

Dr. Stephanie Monroe, who chairs this year’s event along with Hooper, added, “These women are trailblazers in their communities and we are proud to hold them up as role models for young women everywhere.”

The YWCA of Alton will honor these trailblazers at its annual banquet April 19. And while each of the honorees this year share a common calling to community service, empowerment and advocacy, each of the trails they traveled to arrive at this common calling are distinct.

Honoree Alicia Alexander has resided in Edwardsville for the past 14 years with her husband, Craig. Together they share three children, 10-year-old Jack along with 7-year-old twins Maya and Gemma.

Alexander said, “My parents are such inspiring generous and philanthropic people. I grew up watching my mom volunteering for everything from the Music Boosters, to Pilot Club, to serving as the president of the PTO. She was always making items for charities like the little Christmas trees she made each for silent auction. My dad would run charity bingo events, serve as an auctioneer, and served as leader in Boy Scouts for more than 20 years. They inspired me to want to give back my time,” she added. Her parents reside in her hometown of Blue Springs, Mo.

A professor at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, Alexander volunteers as the director of the local affiliate of Support the Girls.

“I started Support the Girls-Edwardsville in 2016 when I had my first Bra-B-Q and asked friends to bring old bras from their drawer in exchange for some yummy barbecue and great conversation with cool women.” Alexander also volunteers in the Edwardsville School District and as a coach for the YMCA soccer program, and enjoys sewing for charity.

Mary Buckley of Godfrey and her husband, Granville, have been married for 44 years. She grew up in Cadiz, Ky., while her husband is from Antigua, West Indies. Their children include Mark and Martina, who both live and work in the Washington, D.C., area. Buckley said their son has also blessed them with “beautiful twin granddaughters, and I am also the aunt of a number of nieces and nephews, who along with my children and grandchildren, inspire me to be a role model and leader.”

With her masters of arts degree and 32 years of experience in education, Buckley said, “I love teaching. I get great pleasure in seeing students who share a story with me about how I impacted their life, made them realize that they had the capability to do whatever they wanted, and when they say ‘Thank you for believing in me and caring about me.’ These encounters let me know that I have fulfilled my purpose to educate and uplift young people and to have a positive influence on my students’ lives.”

Other organizations Buckley donates her time to include her sickle cell awareness team known as Buckley’s Precious Ones, the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial, School Voluntary Reading Programs and National Council of Negro Women.

Honoree Patricia Devening grew up on the family farm in Calhoun County in a little town known as Michael, where her 93 ½ -year-old dad still lives. As the oldest of 6, Devening resides now in Rosewood Heights with her high school sweetheart, Mike, who she said “actually stole my heart at a church function in seventh grade.” They share a daughter, Dana, and two grown grandsons, Tyler and Trace Gentry.

Devening works for TheBANK of Edwardsville, but her long list of community service and volunteerism rounds out a personal ledger sheet full of rewarding experiences. In addition to her work with the Rotary Club of Wood River, she gives her time to an extensive list of other nonprofits, educational organizations and community service providers.

One of the most notable highlights of her career, Devening said, has been “to be able to serve those in need of financial services through my various positions in the world of banking for over 44 years. One could never imagine the many lasting friendships that are built through interaction with clients, staff members, and community individuals by just being a trusted adviser and compassionate listener … For me to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family is the highlight...”

Stephanie Elliott of Alton serves the city as its 6th Ward alderwoman. She has also previously served the city as its comptroller for 14 years. A native Altonian, Elliott shares her daily life with her husband, Joe. They have two grown sons, JeRon and JaMar, and one granddaughter, Claire.

“My wonderful mother, Dorothy E. Hysten, and my four beautiful sisters also encourage me to continue to do what I do,” Elliott noted.

With a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SIUE and a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri Baptist University, Elliott is involved in an extensive list of community service initiatives and volunteer activities, but her heart has been forever captured by one special place that is indeed close to home.

“Stephanie’s Place began as a gag gift for Christmas 2012. My husband, Joe, purchased a lot on the corner of Riley and Johnson as a surprise. After coming up with our name, Jim Ward had a professional sign constructed for Stephanie’s Place. Our neighbor, Ms. Apryll Pittman, asked us, ‘What can we do on the lot for our kids?’ Our response was, ‘Whatever you want to do, we have your back.’ We have since joined forces with different organizations to help nurture our youth as well as given them a safe place to play and be children.”

Born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., Shirley Emons moved to Godfrey in 1948. Her husband called Godfrey home his whole life, grew up near their family home, and had even built the home in which she still resides with his own hands.

“My husband of 60 years, Joe Emons, made a huge impact on my life,” she said. “He introduced me to many adventures and great knowledge. He also gave me two daughters and one son, and I am now blessed with five adult grandsons and five great-grandchildren. My family is everything to me.”

Emons has been extensively involved in community service over the past several decades, but she noted there was one that has become very special to her since her husband, “Joe, of Godfrey,” passed away seven years ago in April.

“River Bend Head Start has become very special to me,” she said. “Right after I lost my husband, I went to church in St. Louis with my daughter and her husband. They were calling on parishioners to help, to sponsor children from Guatemala. I ended up sponsoring a little girl, and my daughter, a little boy.

“I went to the annual Circle of Care dinner hosted by Riverbend Head Start that May and asked why we couldn’t do the same for our children here.” That inquiry lead to the initiative now known as Shirley’s Kids, which in its first year raised about $9,000 for Head Start’s services to help local children. Last year, about $28,000 was raised.

“The raised funds help meet the needs of the Head Start children until their United Way funds come in each year,” Emons said.

Another native Altonian, Sara McGibany is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Most recognize her as the executive director of Alton Main Street Inc. as well as perhaps from her display of musical talents as a member of the local band, Typsy Gypsy. She too is an honoree with a lengthy list of volunteer and community service activities.

McGibany said, “The biggest influences on who I am today are my mom, Mardell Witcher, and my mom’s mom, Marge Fischer. I have been very fortunate to have these strong women in my life who have always instilled the confidence to follow my dreams. I’m so fortunate to have had their support every step of the way. My grandma was a member of the Saint Anthony’s Hospital Auxiliary for over 50 years and co-founded the hospital’s gift shop, so she was always a big inspiration to me. I also live with a herd of rescue animals.”

“One of the biggest professional highlights for me has been working with so many amazing female colleagues and building an incredible network of support for one another. A big part of my position is helping people achieve their dream of owning their own business or launching a project they would like to see happen in their community, and I feel very lucky to be able to facilitate opportunities,” McGibany also noted.

Cora Miller was born and raised in Portland, Maine, living there for the first 25 years of her life. Miller now lives in East Alton with her husband of nearly 40 years, Dave, who manages the St. Louis Regional Airport. Together, they enjoy four grown children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

During her teen years, she was challenged with a disabling spinal disease and could not walk. A bone graft and two surgeries, along with her own unwavering determination, allowed Miller to graduate on time with her high school class. She said it was during her time in the Hyde Home Rehabilitation Center that she learned the true spirit of volunteerism.

“Inspired by the people who had helped my parents make it possible for me to walk again, my first volunteer job was stuffing envelopes for Easter Seals and March of Dimes while incapacitated in a body cast. I felt as though I was contributing to their efforts in my recovery and paying them back for helping to fund this major surgery,” she said.

She joins this list of honorees with an extensive list of community service activities under her belt. When asked to share highlights of her most impactful community service or volunteer work, even Miller expressed difficulty in narrowing it down, saying, “Wow. For me it is difficult to determine the impact of my work on a community or individuals. I received so much gratification in helping other improve their lives or helping a woman feel confident and safe to try something new.” Miller’s community service expands not only decades but nationwide as well, presently including Alton Community Service League, Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River.

Honoree Lisa A. Nielsen resides in Alton with her husband of nearly 24 years, Michael Moehn.

“He is my biggest supporter and advocate, and has been such a wonderful partner in life,” she said. They have two children: Patrick, 16, and Anna, 13. “They are both very respectful children and we are very proud of them. We are also blessed to have all of our immediate family, with the exception of one brother-in-law, residing in the St. Louis area, including my 94-year-old mother,” Nielsen added.

Completing her bachelor of science degree at University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and receiving her law degree from University of Illinois’ College of Law, Nielsen said that some of her special career highlights included being elected an officer and shareholder at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.

“I have many fond memories at Greensfelder, but one of the fondest includes serving as the firm’s hiring chairman. I truly enjoyed meeting the law students and interacting with the firm’s members in a concerted effort to recruit young talent.”

Nielsen volunteers as a board member for the Great Rivers Land Trust and for the Ss. Peter and Paul School Board, where she also serves as its president. Nielsen said of her equally extensive community service work, “I am enjoying an organization my daughter and I joined a few years ago known as the Gateway Chapter of the National Charity League. It is an organization where mothers and daughters spend time volunteering as well as attending cultural and leadership training events together. In a day of overly packed schedules, it is so nice to carve out that time engaging in such rewarding activities together. It is very special to be a part of developing Anna’s leadership skills and to watch her commitment to volunteerism grow.”

Edwardsville honoree Sarah D. Smith noted that, “By far the highlights of my career have been being appointed an associate judge and being awarded the Bronze Star for my deployment to Afghanistan. I’m also proud of being appointed the first military judge for the state of Illinois since the enactment of the Illinois Code of Military Justice and most recently being selected for promotion to colonel. I’ve enjoyed working as presiding judge of the Domestic Violence Accountability Court and helping promote education, awareness, and prevention of domestic violence in our community as well as helping establish the Elder Law Initiative.”

Smith is married to Michael Raschen, a three-time combat veteran. Smith said, “He is my rock. Without him I would not be able to do and achieve half of the things I have been able to do.” They have three young sons, Elias, 6, Ezekiel, 4, and Ezra, 2, who Smith said, “are the light of my life.” She further added, “I owe all of my compassion to my mother, and my appreciation of hard work to my father.”

Just like all the other honorees, Smith’s list of volunteerism is lengthy. Among it all, she noted, “Some of the most rewarding experience would be the time I have spent with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. Each visit is more rewarding than the last. The children and the young ladies and gentlemen at that organization have brought me so much joy, compassion, love, and appreciation for those dealing with hardships. I have also found that building sheds for the homeless is a humbling experience, and gives you a deep appreciation for those things we often take for granted, such as a roof over our heads, heat and electricity. I’m also excited about my new role as a member of the board of directors for Refuge, as I have seen the effects of violence on children first hand in my courtroom and this organization is dedicating in helping those young victims.”

Rounding out this distinctive list of honorees is Angel Weber of Alton. Weber has her bachelor of arts degree in art studio, and is currently working toward her master’s degree. She teaches at Alton Middle School.

She said, “The person I most admired and who taught me to grow so that today I am comfortable in my skin is my mother. My mother passed away in 2012. My mother and father were both illiterate when I was a child. I taught my mother to read and spell. She taught and constantly encouraged me to use all my talents and mind so that I could get the education she never had the opportunity to get. I spent many years and countless summer hours sitting at her feet shelling peas, slicing potatoes or slicing peaches, listening to stories from her past from the dark days of segregation. So enthralled was I with her past that, when I was 12 or 13, I started going to nursing homes to write stories about and learn about the childhood of some of the residents.”

Among her most rewarding volunteer experiences, Weber acknowledged the Black History/Women’s History production she started 10 years ago.

“I saw the serious need for racial equality and educational balance in our area and I understood as a minority and educator I could do something to change it. So every year during summer break I would start writing and research for the production. I would create videos and design costumes. During the school year my eighth-grade students would create amazing reflective life-size interactive display sculptures that promoted social justice and civil rights educational information. Every year we had an assembly and hundreds of students, staff and the community got the opportunity to see history come to life on the stage through a brave and talented group of students through song, dance, acting and poetry from slavery to present day.”

This year’s YWCA Women of Distinction banquet will be Thursday, April 19, in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of eight, or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made online, in person at the Alton YWCA’s location at 304 E. 3rd Street, or by calling (618) 465-7774.

Words to live by...

Alicia Alexander: “One person CAN make a difference. Although many of us have busy lives, you can make a positive difference in the lives of others. Find your passion and run with it.”

Mary Buckley: “Always do your best. Treat others with kindness and contribute to your community. We have more to do than just live in it; we must give back to our community and help improve it and the people in it.”

Patricia Devening: “To begin each day as a positive example with focus on fairness, trust, professionalism, excellence, and kindness to all, and everything in your life will be fulfilled.”

Stephanie Elliott: “I know that I can do all things through Christ, which strengthens me. I have learned that if you love God, you must also love his people. Because only what you do for Christ will last.”

Shirley Emons: “Smile at everyone you pass each day, because that may be the only smile they see that day. I practice that with everyone, every day.”

Sara McGibany: “Use your gifts to lift other people up, and your voice to speak up for those who haven’t been given the same opportunities. Also, don’t forget to show yourself the love that you extend to the rest of the world.”

Cora Miller: “Simply find a way every day to make something better for someone else; empower people through trust and confidence as you have the opportunity to do so; find that one thing you love to do and hold on to it until you have made it be something you want it to be for your community. When the time is right, don’t be afraid to move on to another challenge with commitment and opportunity to love more and give more to a new need for volunteers.

Lisa A. Nielsen: “Get involved in the community — as wide as your definition of ‘community’ can

expand. You will have the pleasure of meeting people with whom you might otherwise not cross paths and from it you will grow as a person and form wonderful friendships. Take advantage of every opportunity given you. It may be uncomfortable at times but in the end, it will be extremely rewarding and will make you a more worldly, well-rounded and interesting person.”

Sarah Smith: “I believe we should all attempt to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. If we would take the time we spend on our smartphones, social media, or glued to our laptops and iPads and used it to help others, this world would be a better place. Volunteerism is an addiction; I usually get far more from helping others than they get from my assistance. Overall, we need to get back to having compassion and understanding for one another, to put aside all of our differences and remember we are all humans with our own struggles, heartaches and stories.”

Angel Weber: “Use the talents and skills God gave you to do something good for people. Remember where you came from but plan where you’re going and if God is in the plan, you will succeed.”

