Giving it their best

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City High School CEO group poses after one of its classes at Illinois Electric Works on Jan. 18. The group includes (from left) facilitator Karen Greenwald, Eugene Williba, Aulbrey Munro, Ashlynn Merz, Adam Marmion, Morgan Tucker, Scott Schank, Jacob Roderick, Mariah Burke, Autumn Reynolds, Brian Bauman, and JaJuan Gibson. Not pictured are Morgan Ambruso, Gabrielle Byrd and Jared Skaggs.

GRANITE CITY — Before his senior year began, Brian Bauman was influenced by his cousin, Billy Trindle, to join the Granite City High School Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.

Trindle was part of the first Granite City CEO group four years ago.

“He kind of told me what it was about and pushed me to take it,” Bauman said. “I’m definitely glad I did.”

Since August, Bauman and 13 other students have met off campus every day, either on a business visit or a host business to learn about succeeding in the business world. They also decide, organize and plan a group business and event.

Now, the group is preparing for the CEO’s fourth annual Best of Granite City expo, scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at St. Gregory Armenian Community Center, 5301 Century Drive. The event gives students a chance to connect businesses, restaurants, and residents to promote and grow the community.

“It’s probably one of the biggest things that I’ve been looking forward to all year,” Bauman said. “This is what I’ve been focusing on throughout the semester, is the CEO and going to the businesses every day. It’s definitely a new experience.”

High school business teacher Karen Greenwald is the facilitator of the CEO group, which includes Bauman, Morgan Ambruso, Mariah Burke, Gabrielle Byrd, JaJuan Gibson, Adam Marmion, Ashlylnn Merz, Aulbrey Munro, Autumn Reynolds, Jacob Roderick, Scott Schank, Jared Skaggs, Morgan Tucker, and Eugene Williba. All of them are seniors.

“I like it a lot,” Reynolds said. “It gives me something to look forward to in my senior year. I wasn’t really looking forward to my senior year at all. It’s just like another boring year. Taking this class gives me something to look forward to every single day.”

The cost for the Best of Granite City is $15. All students will run a business separate from the event, allowing them to gain experience in business and learning to manage cash flow and work as entrepreneurs in the real world.

“It’s definitely a big event,” Williba said. “A lot of stress came with it. It came down to the last couple of days and we’re starting to get a lot of done. People are more focused and I think it’s going to be a great success.”

The Granite City CEO group has made visits to Granite City businesses such as Kool Beanz Cafe, Six Mile Regional Library, Shirts Galore and More, and Darin Chiropractic. In September, they attended the third annual Nicol Foundation CEO Empowerment Day in Collinsville, where Elvis impersonator Steve Davis made a visit. The students currently have their classes at Illinois Electric Works.

“I would say we’re more involved than in an actual class, so it’s a different way of learning, which is how Mrs. Greenwald would put it,” Munro said.

Bauman said he’s working on starting a blacksmith business.

“I have never done it before so it will be quite a challenge,” he said. “I didn’t want to pick a general, everyday business. I could have done tree-cutting with my cousin because that’s what we do. That’s what I actually work for. I wanted to do something unique.”

The senior said the best part of being in the CEO program is learning how to run a business while in high school.

“If you take a business class in college, you’re not going to go to 50 businesses and you’re not going to find your own thing and buy businesses,” he said. “You may just read from a textbook and go to a couple. We’re learning this in high school before we ever have our own businesses so we don’t make the mistakes that others did.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter