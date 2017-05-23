Glen Carbon insurance agency to collect donations for support dogs

GLEN CARBON — AAdvantage Insurance Group is collecting donations to help Got Your Six Support Dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Donations ranging from dog food and bones to dog toiletries and crates will be accepted at the agency’s offices at 2246 S. State Route 157 in Glen Carbon. The collection is in conjunction with the inaugural Statewide Day of Giving campaign hosted by Illinois Young Agents, part of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois.

Got Your Six Support Dogs is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders who have risked their lives to serve their country. The organization places trained post-traumatic stress disorder service dogs with those who need help healing from the psychological stress of war and duty.

AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in farm, commercial, home, auto and life insurance. The agency serves clients in the Metro-East and St. Louis area, as well as throughout Illinois and Missouri. AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, an organization of more than 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

For more information about AAdvantage Insurance Group, call (618) 692-4440 or visit aadvantageins.net.

