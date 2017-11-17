Glen Carbon police accepting donations for needy families

GLEN CARBON — The Glen Carbon Police Department will collect food and personal use items through Saturday, Nov. 18, to help needy families during the holidays.

The service project, inspired by dispatcher Traci Dixon, is called Heroes Fighting Hunger Food Drive. The police department is the drop-off location, but officers will make pickups at homes if anyone is able to give.

Non-perishable items to support the Glen Ed food pantry, which serves 300 Edwardsville School District families per month, will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the police department, 149 N. Main St.

For more information, call (618) 288-2631.

