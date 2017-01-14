Glen Carbon presentation to focus on heroin addiction

× Expand By Psychonaught, via Wikimedia Commons

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Residents’ Advisory Board invites residents to attend a program focusing on heroin addiction and drug issues from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 Main St.

This is an informational presentation about the topic of heroin use, the general status of this issue in the Glen Carbon area and the resources and support groups available to assist those with needs or questions.

There will be several speakers and handouts will be provided. Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White will provide general facts regarding heroin issues in Glen Carbon. Jason Kelly of SMARTRecovery will talk about a program that helps people deal with recovery from addictions. Jack Wilcox will present information about his Just Keep Walking effort to help families who have lost a friend or family member to addiction. Shane Patton will provide information about the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative.

For information, contact Residents Advisory Board Director Luke Harris at (618) 520-0542.

