Glen Carbon woman to portray Red Cross founder

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Historical Society will celebrate Women’s History Month with a visit from Clara Barton at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

Glen Carbon resident Barbara Kay will provide a “first-person” account of Barton (1821-1912), relaying the inspiring story of her work as a Civil War nurse who founded the American Red Cross and spent most of her life in service to others.

A retired educator, Kay has portrayed numerous women important to American history, including Martha Washington, Mary Todd Lincoln, Dolly Madison and Molly Brown.

This free program will take place at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Seating is limited.

Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations.

For information, call (618) 656-7569.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter