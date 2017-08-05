Glimpse into Godfrey: Aug. 4, 2017

High winds that blew through the area early on the morning of July 23 wreaked havoc on the area and left behind an abundance of debris. That Monday, Godfrey’s Public Works Department rented a second Bobcat and sent out two crews to remove trees and limbs from 12 streets that were blocked following the storm. Work was completed earlier this week.

In response to the debris left behind in yards and streets, the village is relaxing the burning ordinance restrictions for August. Burning of debris may be done from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the month.

Construction alerts

• Village officials want to get the word out — Glazebrook Park is open for business.

Work has begun on the improvement project to Stamper Lane. Original plans to divide the work into two phases have now been changed, and the project is moving forward with plans to finish two weeks ahead of schedule, tentatively in late October. As a result, the Stamper Lane entrance to Glazebrook Park is closed, but the Pierce Lane entrance still is accessible. Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Kimberly Caughran said the planned opening of the Great Godfrey Maze next month will go on as scheduled.

Access to Camelot Subdivision, Knights of Columbus and Rolling Hills Golf Course also is available through Pierce Lane.

• The railroad tracks on Tolle Lane are closed for construction between Humbert Road and Godfrey Road. The Dairy Queen and State Farm agency on that road are open for business. Commuters can use Pearl Street as a detour. Work will continue until Aug. 25, and then the Alby Street railroad crossing will close for construction beginning Aug. 28.

• Plans for an upcoming Airport Road improvement project have also been approved by the Madison County Board, with plans for construction to begin next year.

Great Godfrey Triathlon registration open

The third annual Great Godfrey Triathlon will take place at 7 a.m. at Glazebrook Park on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The course, available for contestants 12 and older, will consist of an open swim, a 14-mile bike race and a 5k trail run. Early race packet pickup will be available from 3:30 until 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at 5213 Mae Drive or on site the day of the race beginning at 5:30 a.m. Entry fee of $60 includes a souvenir t-shirt and complimentary breakfast.

Call (618) 466-1483 for more information.

Trustee speaks on the end of Alton Exchange Club

During the regularly scheduled Village Board meeting, Trustee Mark Stewart spoke on the dissolution of the Alton Exchange Club.

Stewart said organizations such as the club are important to communities, but the lack of members necessitated the move. He said they had raised several thousand dollars for different causes in the last few months, staying busy until the end.

“It is a sad day, because organizations like this have had a hard time finding people who can devote the time to get involved,” he said, noting that the club ended up having around six active members. “It has shown me how much you can do with just a few people. This will leave a hole.”

