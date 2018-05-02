Glimpse into Godfrey: May 2, 2018

The calm Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting May 1 was a welcome change from recent contentious meetings. Trustees met to conduct regular business and were in and out in a matter of minutes.

Trustees approved a number of items related to the Parks and Recreation Department. Among these were approvals for Parks and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart to seek sponsorships for both the Fourth of July fireworks display and the corn maze in the fall, to apply for 2018-2019 Metro East Parks and Recreation Event Sponsorships, and to seek proposals for a vortex machine to be used at the corn maze and other potential events. In a vortex machine, participants walk through a spinning “tube” that aims to through them off balance and inflict vertigo. As they enter the corn maze, they would feel like they were lost and would need to regain composure as they attempted to complete the maze. This attraction would be especially aimed at teens and young adults and those who may not regularly attend the corn maze.

Village to study sewer rates

Trustees also approved a measure to seek information about completing a sewer rate study. Village Clerk Pam Whistler said the last sewer rate study was in the 1990s. Trustee Joe Springman has been emphatically calling for a rate study as he seeks to prevent a potential sale of the sewer system to a private entity. If it is completed, the study would determine how rates need to be adjusted to help make the sewer system solvent and create enough revenue to complete Environmental Protection Agency-mandated upgrades while still holding the sewer in village hands. Trustee Jeff Weber suggested Juneau and Associates of Edwardsville could complete the study at a cost not to exceed $10,000. Exact dollar figures and the company that will ultimately conduct the study will be determined at a later time.

After the evening’s main business, Whistler reminded residents the village will host a shredding event from 9- 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, in which residents can have up to three boxes of documents shredded for free. The event is only open to Godfrey residents and identification will be checked before shredding. No cardboard or other materials can be shredded.

At the close of the meeting, Trustee Mark Stewart expressed support for the village’s small and family-owned businesses, as Small Business Week was April 29 to May 5. He encouraged residents to patronize small businesses in the near future and emphasized how important small businesses are to the regional economy.

