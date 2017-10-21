Glimpse into Godfrey: October 21, 2017

Ending an era of subcontracting its engineer work, the Village Board approved the hiring of a full-time village engineer at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Rich Beran, who previously had worked with the suburban St. Louis community of Creve Coeur since 2012 and comes highly recommended by that city, will be hired with a start date of Nov. 6, at a yearly salary of $75,000.

Mayor Mike McCormick said the increase in construction work necessitated the need to fill the full-time position. Beran, who also has worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation, was chosen from a pool of 10 candidates.

“I am looking forward to working here,” Beran said during the meeting.

Where there’s smoke...

Beginning in October, the burning restrictions have been lifted for the village, and residents are allowed to burn landscape waste such as leaves, brush or branches through the end of the year.

The allotted times for burning will be 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.

That means the fires need to be out and not smoking by 3 p.m.

The village also prohibits landscape waste in public sewers.

Burning is restricted in January, February, June, July, August and September.

