Godfrey’s vision for added security

GODFREY — The village has contributed a portion of the cost of four license plate recognition cameras for use on Alton’s Clark Bridge.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick personally delivered a $13,400 check to Alton Mayor Brant Walker on Jan. 30, approximately one-third of the cameras’ total cost of $38,888. The cameras, two each in the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic, will capture an image of the rear license plate of passing vehicles going into Missouri and Illinois, while also recording an image of part of the back trunk. This image of the back of the trunk will allow authorities to have a record of the make, model, and color of each passing vehicle, which becomes critical information in those cases where a license plate has been stolen or moved from one vehicle to another.

Many questions have been raised as to how the cameras function. Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons previously explained that “an alert goes out to local law enforcement for those license plate images that are captured on camera that are already entered into the database because they have been identified as some part of criminal activity. Any data collected and entered into the database is safe as well. Usage and access to the database is monitored, and the data will never be sold.”

The cameras will not be used for traffic enforcement or as red-light cameras.

After much public discussion and a question-and-answer forum regarding use of the cameras, the decision was made to go ahead with the project, a joint effort between the village of Godfrey, the city of Alton, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The information acquired by the cameras will be shared among 15 law enforcement agencies from Illinois and Missouri.

As to how Godfrey became involved in this project, McCormick explained he was approached by the Alton Police Department.

“They did a presentation to our Board (of Trustees) a few months back and they voted unanimously to support it financially because it’s good for our citizens, as well as good for the citizens of Alton,” McCormick said.

On a personal level, he said the cameras are “a great idea” and it’s a proven fact that they have worked in other communities. The village’s aim, as well as for others involved in the project, is to help reduce and prosecute the increasing number of crimes committed by individuals coming across the river into Illinois from Missouri. After consultation with McCormick, the Alton Police Department, and other officials, the village trustees made the decision that contributing to the cost of the bridge cameras out of the General Fund would be a way they could assist in these efforts.

The cameras were installed by Wegman Electric in late December and should be in operation soon. Alton and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office split the remaining costs.

