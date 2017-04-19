Godfrey-based nonprofit raising money for school repair project in Guatemala

× Expand Proceeds from the Mustard Seed Peace Project trivia night April 21 will benefit a school repair and construction project in rural Guatemala.

ALTON — Proceeds from an upcoming event will help fund a school repair and construction project for the community of Virginia in the rural Ixcan region of Guatemala.

The Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alton. The cost for the event will be $15 per person, or $120 per table with a maximum of 8 players per table/team.

This event will benefit Mustard Seed Peace Project, a local not-for-profit organization that has been working in rural Guatemala since 2004.

“We believe that the development of youth worldwide will empower these youth to become instruments of change in their own lives, the lives of their families and communities,” said Terri Cranmer, founder and president of the organization. “The existing school in the community of Virginia is made up of three classrooms to accommodate grades pre-K through sixth grade, and is in very poor condition. The lack of classrooms forces the older children to have their classes outdoors regardless of the weather. This, along with the lack of ventilation and a leaky roof, make learning difficult.”

Peace project engineers Allen Oertle, Tyler Bick and President Terri Cranmer will take a team of students and faculty from Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., to Virginia on May 26. The team will begin making repairs to the existing school with the addition of classrooms at a later date.

The Trivia Night will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 405 E. Fourth St. in Alton. A basket auction, attendance prizes and games will take place throughout the night and a cash prize is awarded to the first-place team. Popcorn, soda and beer are provided, and a cash bar is available. Players can bring their own food or purchase pizza on site, with a portion of the sales going to the Mustard Seed organization.

For information, call Ed at (260) 479-0372 or Megan at (618) 558-1704.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter