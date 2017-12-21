Godfrey burn ban extended through Dec. 28

× Expand Firefighters contend with a brush fire on Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road.

Godfrey officials are advising residents of a continued burn ban and want to remind residents of the possible hazards because of extremely dry atmospheric conditions. The ban will continue until Dec. 28.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra had this to say about the ban:

“After our meeting this morning, Mayor McCormick has personally expressed extreme concern about local conditions especially after observing the conditions with the fire burning along the bluffs and the river road near Elsah (and Principia College) over the past few days. Our local fire protection district (GFPD) is already assisting QEM with resources following a MABAS (mutual aid) request to contain it. We just don’t want to see anything like that flare up around here due to the amount of residences on or near the bluffs.”

Village ordinance prohibits burning of landscape waste even during allowed burn days, if atmospheric conditions persist that could potentially cause harm. The normal burn days are Wednesdays and Saturdays for December.

The ordinance is Chapter 30 Fire Prevention and Protection, Article IV Burning of Landscape Waste

Sec. 30-107. - Atmospheric conditions.

“Outdoor leaf or lawn burning which is permitted under this article may be prohibited at any time when, in the opinion of the appropriate and proper official of the village or the state environmental protection agency, atmospheric conditions are such that open leaf or lawn burning would prove harmful to the citizens of the village.” (Ord. No. 21-94, § 2(40.6), 10-18-1994)

Even when burning is allowed residents are cautioned (and village ordinance advises) against burning during high-wind days.

