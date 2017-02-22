Godfrey election forum scheduled for March 9

The Godfrey Women’s Club is sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium of the Trimpe Building at Lewis and Clark Community College. All registered candidates running for village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township offices are invited.

Candidates running for trustee running opposed will be given three minutes for introductions and presentation, followed by two-minute responses to a series of questions written from the audience, while candidates running unopposed will be introduced. Candidates also may remain after the forum to answer questions from constituents.

“We would like to thank all candidates running for an elected office in the village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township offices,” Ginger Woodman of the Godfrey Women’s Club said. “We realize it can be a thankless responsibility sometimes, but it takes concerned citizens to have a successful community.”

Joe’s Pizza wanting to come to Godfrey

This week, the Village Board discussed the consideration of an additional liquor license requested by Joe’s Pizza, which is looking to move into the location formerly used by Pizza World in Monticello Square.

The topic prompted discussion among the board during its scheduled meeting, with Trustee Mike Stumpf wanting to clarify the license will actually be in place of a license intended for gaming businesses, not part of the creation of additional licenses.

“I think the concern is people coming in with the illusion of one thing and having another,” Trustee Mark Stewart said.

“One way to control that situation is if they represent what they are going to be and they turn out not to be what they represent, we don’t have to renew the liquor license,” village attorney Tom Long said. “We have some control there.”

McCormick said he would be happy to accommodate as many licenses as is necessary for restaurants such as Joe’s Pizza and Bella Milano that might wish to open a location in Godfrey, emphasizing the village’s welcoming views on new businesses.

Other Joe’s Pizza locations in operation include Edwardsville and Troy, Ill.

