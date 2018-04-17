Godfrey Code Red program to hit the road

GODFREY | Mayor McCormick announced Tuesday that Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s public safety administrator, will expand the monthly Code Red signup drive program and take the village’s disaster preparedness show “on the road” into the community starting next week.

Businesses will host the program at alternate locations in an effort to reach more people and provide greater education to residents about disaster preparedness.

The callback system known as Code Red is employed by Madison County and is designed to send group emergency messages to a caller’s cell, email or home phone that warns residents of imminent severe weather like severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings. The service is free to those who sign up.

The public safety administrator is looking forward to getting more face time with residents once he starts holding drives at locations and businesses throughout the community. He’ll also get a chance to educate the public about measures they can take at home to plan, mitigate, prepare, and respond to disasters so people can better protect their family and property.

The first business to host the drive will be the Godfrey branch of Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Sichra will be on hand to assist residents to sign up for the free service, answer questions regarding home and business disaster preparation and pass out literature to educate residents about the disaster planning process.

Sichra advises it is important for residents living in areas without public warning sirens to sign up for programs like Code Red, as it may be the only warning they get to take cover, especially late at night or early in the morning.

The village is looking for other businesses in the community that would be interested to host a sign-up drive event and the only requirement needed is an area to set up a laptop, a wireless internet signal and a small table to set out informational literature and pamphlets for disaster planning and preparation.

McCormick has worked hard during his administration to ensure resident safety and supports cooperation between municipal government and local businesses. He said he is extremely grateful to Reliance Bank for hosting the event, indicating the village strives towards a “collaborative approach” with the business community — especially when it comes to emergency management, disaster preparedness, or recovery efforts.

Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams, who serves as the chairman of the Village Public Safety Committee, praised Sichra’s ongoing commitment over the past several years to educate and protect residents from disasters as well as keep village officials informed during a crisis. Trustee Williams encourages residents to get signed up for Code Red warnings, especially since the 2018 severe weather season is just ramping up. The service is free and residents can sign up online.

For more information, email Sichra.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter