Godfrey completes lighting project

× Expand (From left) Jim Lewis, director of public works for the village of Godfrey; Mayor Mike McCormick and Nate Keener, chair of the Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee

GODFREY – The village of Godfrey, in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, recently completed a project to upgrade 95 of its interior and exterior lights from compact fluorescents and incandescents to more energy-efficient light-emitting diodes.

The total cost of the project was $27,000. The state agency’s energy efficiency incentives offset $20,000 of that total, bringing the village’s costs down to $7,000.

The upgrade will save the village an estimated 70,000 kilowatt-hours per year, which will lead to an estimated $7,000 in annual energy bill savings. Given these numbers, the project will pay for itself in just one year, after which the village will see reduced electricity consumption and lower energy bills for the rest of the life of the bulbs.

“This project goes right along with what I’ve always tried to do as mayor, which is to save money for the taxpaying residents of the village of Godfrey,” Mayor Mike McCormick said. “It’s also another step toward making the village of Godfrey green.”

Additional partners A&D Electrical Supply supplied the bulbs and Bickle Electric Contracting Co. provided labor for the streetlights.

The Street Department building on Godfrey Road and the Parks Department building on Stamper Lane all received interior and exterior lighting upgrades. Village Hall received exterior lighting upgrades. Two areas in the village saw upgrades to streetlights. Residents and visitors of Godfrey can see the new street lights in Glazebrook Park and along Homer Adams Parkway between Godfrey Road and Alton Square Mall Drive.

The Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee, Public Works and the Parks Department coordinated the project.

“The more efficient lighting is helping to offset the rising per kilowatt-hour cost of electricity,” said Jim Lewis, director of public works for the village of Godfrey. “At the same time, we’re getting a better quality of lighting.”

“Street lights actually account for over 10 percent of all village of Godfrey electricity consumption. After the Wastewater Treatment Plant, it’s the next biggest single consumer of electricity controlled by the village,” said Nate Keener, chair of the Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee. “Given that and the tiny payback for the project, we felt it was a no-brainer, and something that will save the village money and positively impact the environment.”

The Godfrey Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee’s mission is “to engage diverse village stakeholders with the goals of improving energy efficiency in municipal operations, protecting the environment and natural systems, and, as a consequence, enhancing quality of life in the village.” It recently completed a Sustainability Plan that the Village Board adopted in March. The plan is available at godfreyil.org/media/pdf/Final_DRAFT_Sustainability_Plan.pdf.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s mission is “to provide economic opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents that improve the quality of life for all Illinoisans. (They) are laser-focused on improving transparency and accountability, enhancing customer service, increasing Illinois’ competitiveness, advancing minority empowerment, modernizing Illinois’ workforce, and elevating our state’s promotional efforts.”

Energy efficiency incentives were made available through the department’s Illinois Energy Now, “a portfolio of electric and natural gas efficiency programs administered by the state that includes incentives and services for public sector equipment upgrades, low-income housing improvements, and for market transformation technical assistance and education programs.” Funding for Illinois Energy Now comes from surcharges on utility bills statewide.

For information, contact Village Clerk Pam Whisler at (618) 466-3381 or clerk@godfreyil.org.

