Godfrey embarks on pavement assessment project

GODFREY | The village has contracted with Applied Pavement Technology Inc. to perform a village-wide pavement condition assessment and inspection project beginning Saturday, Aug. 25.

Using advanced pavement testing tools, the firm will assess local pavement conditions. The village will use this data to identify the streets most in need of repairs and develop a multi-year paving and preservation plan.

“Everyday traffic and weather have a significant impact on our roads; identifying and measuring pavement conditions now will help us avoid bigger issues on our roadway network down the line,” Mayor Mike McCormick said. “This project with APTech will help us make data-driven decisions when planning the village’s roadway maintenance.”

“Pavement is probably the most valuable asset a city owns, and APTech is proud to help Godfrey proactively protect it,” said Mark Gardner, program director with APTech. “Our team has more than 20 years of experience and thousands of inspected miles under our belts. We look forward to using that expertise to help the village of Godfrey update their pavement management and preservation program and refine their decision-making process. Our goal is to help our clients to provide the best driving conditions possible with the resources available.”

Citizens can expect to see an APTech van equipped with specialized technology traveling the village’s streets. The van will collect information about street conditions. The vehicle will follow posted traffic signs and display a warning beacon so drivers and pedestrians do not encounter any driving impacts.

The data collection project schedule is subject to change because of the timing of other projects, weather, and unforeseen circumstances.

