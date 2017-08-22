Godfrey firefighters, Shivers team up against muscular dystrophy

GODFREY — Firefighters of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Shivers Frozen Custard are partnering to fight muscular dystrophy through a fill-the-boot event on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other related life-threatening diseases take away people’s ability to walk, move, smile, talk and even breathe.

Godfrey firefighter and MDA coordinator Chris Dennison reached out to Shivers Frozen Custard owner Brian Morris about the possibility of a joint event to raise awareness and funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“Mr. Morris was very supportive of the idea and we look forward to working with Shivers to help fight muscular dystrophy,” Dennison said.

The fire district is encouraging residents to stop by Shivers, 3318 Godfrey Road, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Firefighters will be collecting for MDA, all children will receive a free toy fire truck, and a real GFPD firetruck will be on display.

Funds raised through the 2017 Godfrey Fire Fill the Boot event will be used to build on decades of research progress, helping push science to its limits in the search for treatments and cures. Over the years, Godfrey firefighters have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with the community’s generous support.

