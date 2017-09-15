Godfrey firefighters to conduct hazmat drill

GODFREY — The Godfrey Fire Protection District will conduct a real-time drill from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 18, in the area of Ryan Drive off Pierce Lane.

The drill will focus on skills and competencies necessary to respond to a hazardous materials incident and will simulate a release. No actual hazardous materials will be involved and traffic flow on Pierce Lane will not be affected.

“GFPD has one of only four pumpers in the county that is designated as a ‘hazmat pumper’ by the Madison County Hazardous Materials Response Team,” Fire Chief Erik Kambarian said. “This apparatus is specially equipped to handle the initial phases of a hazardous materials incident before the hazmat team arrives. The drill will test our personnel and their ability to respond to a transportation incident involving hazardous materials.”

