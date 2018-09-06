Godfrey home to open doors for solar tour

× Expand This stock photo shows a house with solar panels on the roof.

GODFREY | Thousands of Illinois residents, including Godfrey community members, will get an up-close look at the world’s fastest growing source of energy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, when more than 100 solar homes and businesses open their doors to the public for the Illinois Solar Tour.

The tour, hosted by the Illinois Solar Energy Association, is a free open house event that allows the public to view real-life examples of nearby businesses and residents who have decided to cut their utility bills by going solar.

The self-guided tour is expected to give thousands of people a first-hand experience with renewable energy. This tour creates an opportunity for participants to gain valuable insight on the costs, processes, as well as the economic and environmental benefits of going solar. Illinois is on the verge of a solar energy boom thanks to the implementation of new legislation, making the tour a great way to learn about how to take advantage of the opportunities this affords.

Members of the Godfrey community have an opportunity to visit a solar installation right in their neighborhood — Chris Knight is a host site at 969 Koenig Drive in Godfrey’s Rivers Edge subdivision. There are 22 panels installed for 5.85-kilowatt system.

The tour is free and open to the public. Learn more on the website.

