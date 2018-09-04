Godfrey motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash

crash

A Godfrey man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in St. Charles County.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, John W. Plummer, 53, was driving a 2005 Suzuki V-Strom motorcycle west on Missouri 94, east of Sanders Road, at about 11:15 a.m. A 2014 Chevy Traverse sport-utility vehicle driven by Jeffrey T. Vacek, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., was slowing for traffic. Plummer was following the vehicle too closely and hit it from behind, according to police. Clayton W. Hall, 76, of Godfrey, was driving a 2015 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle behind Plummer’s motorcycle; he also was following too closely and struck Plummer’s motorcycle from behind, police said.

Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:49 a.m. Hall suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a safety device.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter