Godfrey officials announce burn ban this week

GODFREY — Village officials are advising residents to postpone burning landscape waste from today until Friday because of hazardous atmospheric conditions from wind and severe drought.

Godfrey officials will invoke a local ordinance to remind residents of possible hazards and asking them to delay any burning. This ordinance prohibits burning of landscape waste, even during allowed burn days, if atmospheric conditions persist that could potentially cause harm. The normal burn days are Wednesdays and Saturdays for December.

The ordinance is Chapter 30 Fire Prevention and Protection, Article IV Burning of Landscape Waste; Sec. 30-107: atmospheric conditions. It states: “Outdoor leaf or lawn burning which is permitted under this article may be prohibited at any time when, in the opinion of the appropriate and proper official of the village or the state environmental protection agency, atmospheric conditions are such that open leaf or lawn burning would prove harmful to the citizens of the village.” — (Ord. No. 21-94, § 2(40.6), 10-18-1994)

Even when burning is allowed, residents are cautioned and village ordinance advises against burning during windy days.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter