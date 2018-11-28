Godfrey officials ask residents for leaf relief

Because of the abundant leaves on the ground this time of year, Godfrey officials on Wednesday provided a friendly reminder to residents to not deposit or store leaves in the streets or gutters, and say anyone caught raking or blowing leaves into the street could face a citation that will require a court appearance and risk fines starting around $100.

Public Works Director Jim Lewis said it can be difficult for his department to keep up with ensuring storm drains are kept clear, especially at this time of year, in a community of nearly 37 square miles. Storm drains can clog when additional leaves are placed there by residents, and the leavers eventually flow into the public storm sewer. When leaves and other debris get into the storm sewer, it risks potential flooding and backups in streets, yards and even people’s basements.

According to village ordinance:

Sec. 78-103. — Specific prohibited discharges to public sewer.

No person shall discharge or cause to be discharged any of the following described waters or wastes to any public sewer:

(5) Any outdoor landscape waste including, but not limited to, limbs, leaves, plants, shrubs, dirt, mulch, garden vegetation or any other organic waste material generated from lawns, gardens, trees, bushes or shrubs.

(Ord. No. 43-98, ch. A, art. III, § 2, 12-23-1998; Ord. No. 02-2010, § 1, 1-5-2010)

Village Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra also expressed a safety concern with storms and heavy rains causing water to rapidly pool up on roads in front of leaf-blocked storm sewer drains, resulting in hazardous conditions that could lead to hydroplaning accidents or cause cars to drive into flooded ditches or creeks. He encourages residents to be “good neighbors” and take personal responsibility for areas in front of their homes or businesses (where street drains may be present) to ensure gutters are kept free of debris so storm runoff can drain freely. Sichra advises contacting public works to report blocked or flooded drains in the street.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133.

