Godfrey resident named United Way campaign chair

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking for TheBANK of Edwardsville, its 2018 campaign chair.

“I am proud to serve as our community’s chair for the United Way campaign, my second tenure in this position,” Schwartz said. “I have seen the important work of United Way and the programs and services it supports in helping people in the Granite City and Southern Illinois area.”

Schwartz has 30 years of experience in the banking and financial industry, starting his career at Wells Fargo Financial as a branch manager. In his current role, Schwartz oversees branch operations and personnel and is accountable for branch growth, customer service, and product development. He is a graduate of Bradley University.

In addition to his work with United Way, Schwartz is involved in other community and volunteer initiatives. He serves as chair-elect of the RiverBend Growth Association, chairman of the Madison County Leadership Board of the American Cancer Society and is on the advisory board of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business. He previously served as president of the Alton Athletic Association.

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice and helped more than 64,000 people in 2017. Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University, and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, will serve as co-chairs of the 2018 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

