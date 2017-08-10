Godfrey residents can dispose of electronics

GODFREY – The Climate Protection Committee is hosting a village of Godfrey E-Waste Drive and Shred-It Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.

The event is open to Godfrey residents (ID required).

Electronic waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon; shredding waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers.CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted: 

  • Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
  • Video game consoles, digital videodisc player/recorders, portable digital music players
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
  • VCR, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable/satellite)
  • Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
  • Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
  • White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
  • Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
  • Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
  • Non-ferrous metals
  • LCD monitors (flat-screen)
  • LCD TVs (flat-screen)
  • Voucher program for TVs, depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs

The following are items that will not be accepted: 

  • Radioactive materials
  • Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
  • Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office) waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
  • Flammable materials
  • Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
  • Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
  • PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
  • DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following items are accepted only on a limited basis:

  • One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$30).

For more information, contact the Village Clerk’s Office at (618) 466-3381 or by email at clerk@godfreyil.org.

