Godfrey residents can dispose of electronics

GODFREY – The Climate Protection Committee is hosting a village of Godfrey E-Waste Drive and Shred-It Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.
The event is open to Godfrey residents (ID required).
Electronic waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon; shredding waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers.CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
- Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, digital videodisc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
- Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- Non-ferrous metals
- LCD monitors (flat-screen)
- LCD TVs (flat-screen)
- Voucher program for TVs, depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs
The following are items that will not be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
- Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office) waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
- Flammable materials
- Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
- Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
- PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
- DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes
The following items are accepted only on a limited basis:
- One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$30).
For more information, contact the Village Clerk’s Office at (618) 466-3381 or by email at clerk@godfreyil.org.