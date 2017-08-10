Godfrey residents can dispose of electronics

GODFREY – The Climate Protection Committee is hosting a village of Godfrey E-Waste Drive and Shred-It Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.

The event is open to Godfrey residents (ID required).

Electronic waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon; shredding waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers.CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital videodisc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

LCD monitors (flat-screen)

LCD TVs (flat-screen)

Voucher program for TVs, depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office) waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following items are accepted only on a limited basis:

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$30).

For more information, contact the Village Clerk’s Office at (618) 466-3381 or by email at clerk@godfreyil.org.

