Godfrey run and walk to benefit American Heart Association

Alton Memorial Hospital will hold a Family Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

Distances are 4K for runners age 15 and over, and a half-mile for 14 and under. Registration for the event, held in conjunction with the Alton Roadrunners, is $20 in advance. Packet pickup and registration will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the AMH Heart Walk team and the American Heart Association. Ribbons will be awarded to the top runners in each age group. There will be T-shirts for all runners and a special T-shirt for all 4K participants. Refreshments will be available after the race.

To register or for more information, call (618) 972-8635.

altonroadrunners.com

