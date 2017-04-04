Godfrey's village trustee race runs close

GODFREY - In what ended up being a close race with a good showing for all candidates, incumbent trustee Mark Stewart will serve another term, while former trustee Jeff Weber will return to the Village Board.

“I appreciate all of the people who gave me the support,” Weber said. “I want to continue the work on the sewer system and keep Godfrey going in a good direction.”

“I will continue to work hard to earn every vote I received,” Stewart said. “I will represent our community and listen to what they have to say.”

Newcomer Nathan Schrumpf will serve his first term.

“I hope to move Godfrey forward and bring some new ideas to the village,” Schrumpf said. “With a younger vote on the board, maybe I can bring some new insight.”

Six candidates ran for three open trustee positions, with all six garnering nearly 900 votes or more.

Mayor Mike McCormick ran unopposed for a third term as mayor.

“I would like to run for one more term so I can see some of the fruits harvested from the groundwork that has been laid during my first two terms serving as mayor,” McCormick told AdVantage News last September. “I love what we are doing here and what we have accomplished.”

Village clerk Pam Whisler ran unopposed for another term. Terry Seymour ran unopposed for Godfrey Township supervisor and Monica Star Jerrells ran unopposed for Godfrey Township assessor. If the township is abolished, Seymour and Jerrells will serve out their terms.

Voting totals are unofficial until verified by the Madison County clerk.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter