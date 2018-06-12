Godfrey tensions heat up over new fire truck

GODFREY | During its June 5 meeting, the Village Board discussed an ongoing pressing issue, continuing over from previous months — the potential purchase of a fire truck for the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

A number of GFPD employees attended the meeting. Also in attendance were Republican Madison County Board members Mike Walters and Ray Wesley, who both represent parts of the village.

Wesley and Walters expressed their concerns regarding the high cost of purchasing a new fire apparatus, approximately $400,000. They both explained they felt the fire district’s board should have planned better for these types of expenses and that the members of that board have not done a good job with taxpayer funds, putting the district in a tight spot. Both were opposed to funding the fire district at a time in which they have already raised taxes in recent memory. They said they were also concerned about the “rescue tax” passed in 2016 not being used properly and responsibly.

The plan Trustee Mark Stewart ultimately proposed called for the village to spend up to $500,000 to purchase a new fire apparatus, with the cost being financed over 10 years. In addition, the GFPD would hand over land it owns near Village Hall and will provide free services, such as business inspections, for that same 10-year period.

During the debate, GFPD employees sparred with the County Board members, an example being when firefighter Chris Dennison referred to Walters as an infant. Several firefighters defended the GFPD board, questioning where the County Board members have been and in what ways they have shown support for the fire district.

The potential sale of the village’s sewer system was also brought into the equation, as trustee Jeff Weber opted to wait until the fall before he could support the village buying the apparatus. The sale, which has been discussed for months, would bring up to $15 million for village coffers and would provide needed funds for this and other purchases, he said.

Village Clerk Pam Whisler made it clear she supported the agreement. She reminded trustees of the important service the GFPD provides village residents and how necessary it is that they have the equipment that they need.

“(The trustees) either want safety or you don’t,” Whisler said, drawing applause from firefighters and residents in attendance.

Ultimately, the vote to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement between the village and the fire district passed with a 4-2 vote. Trustees Stewart, Nathan Schrumpf, Joe Springman and Karen McAtee voted “yes,” while Trustees Eldon Williams and Weber voted against the measure.

The fire district has two 1998 pumpers as well as a recently acquired 1987 pumper. All three are considered to be less reliable than many fire department vehicles because of their age.

