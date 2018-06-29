Godfrey to help residents dispose of storm debris

× Expand Damage in Godfrey after a June 28 storm

GODFREY | After significant storm damage Thursday, the village of Godfrey will assist with the disposal of storm damage debris from residential properties along village-maintained streets within the village.

Only fallen limbs will be picked up; disposal of entire trees is not permitted and will not be accepted. Residents who have limbs that meet the guidelines below can place them next to the street. Do not place any limbs on the street, gutter or sidewalk. Crews will pick up limbs the week of July 9. Only one pickup will be made per household. No pickups will be made after July 13. To ensure service, residents must have the limbs in place by 6 a.m. July 9.Guidelines for limb pickup:

Must be at least 2 inches in diameter

Must not be larger than 8 inches in diameter

Must be less than 8 feet in length for handling and hauling

Must be storm-related debris from June 28. No older limbs will be accepted. Examples of recent damage include leaves still on the limb, brightly colored wood at the broken location, etc.

Yard waste or brush will not be accepted

Must be placed along village-maintained streets. Streets maintained by the county or state are not included.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133.

