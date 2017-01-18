Godfrey to hold public hearing on business expansion plan

The village of Godfrey will hold a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, to discuss a proposed second business district.

During a presentation at the Jan. 17 Village Board meeting, Economic Development Director William Catalano outlined a plan involving the implementation of a second business district for the village in the Lars Hoffman Crossing area, as well as the expansion of the current business district, much of which is located along Godfrey Road.

Business District 1 was formed in 2012, starting with 458 parcels, and generates $720,000 to $840,000 annually through a 1 percent sales tax. The village is looking to add 126 parcels (currently undeveloped land) to this district to increase the opportunity for new businesses to land in Godfrey.

A proposed Business District 2 would consist of 20 parcels (just under 900 acres total), with a proposed estimated budget of $6.1 million in revenue, with cost of installation, construction, roadwork and additional costs at about $4 million. This district will include the former site of Hoods Discount Center.

No changes are proposed for zoning in the area, according to Catalano.

The two separate districts will be approached with different mindsets, as planning and financing will differ for each.

“Why didn’t we just aggregate (the second business district plan) into Business District 1?” Catalano asked. “It is actually two different initiatives with two different goals.”

Moran Development has been approved to work with the village to work on the business district plans.

Following the presentation, the Village Board approved the public hearing.

The public is welcome to come to the Feb. 7 meeting with questions and feedback regarding the proposed business district expansion. If the plan is adopted during the March 8 Village Board meeting, it will be sent to the Illinois Department of Revenue on March 9.

“April is the deadline for having this in,” Catalano said. “Otherwise, we will have to wait another calendar year.”

