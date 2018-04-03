Godfrey trustees delay aid for fire district

GODFREY | The Godfrey Board of Trustees Finance Committee declined to take action April 2 on potential support for the Godfrey Fire Protection District, citing a desire to know the outcome of the possible sale of the village’s sewer system before committing any financial aid.

Trustee Mark Stewart, chairman of the committee, proposed purchasing a fire truck for the GFPD. He estimated a potential cost of $500,000, which he suggested the village could finance over a number of years.

Stewart spoke in support of the fire department, describing the times firefighters have responded to his home in the aid of his father and himself. He said they have arrived before local EMT services on a number of occasions and understands the village’s need for a well-equipped department.

Trustee Jeff Weber also expressed his support for the proposal but showed concern as to where the money to pay for this new apparatus would come from. He stated his preference to wait until after a decision about the sewer system sale prior to committing support. Weber admitted he was unsure where bids may come in at but suggested they could come in as high as $20 million, which would go a long way in being able to support the GFPD as opposed to using the village’s general funds. Trustees will vote on whether or not to go out for bids for the sewer system at the regular board meeting tonight (April 3).

The trustees opted to hold off on voting on any proposal until the Finance Committee meeting in June, at which time all potential bids will be in, pending the board’s decision on April 3.

GFPD Board of Trustees Secretary-Treasurer Terry Ford, in attendance along with several firefighters and Chief Erik Kambarian, announced the Godfrey Fire Department Rescue Fund has raised $1,495. This fund was established by Mayor Mike McCormick in February as a means for the community to help support the fire district during its time of financial hardships.

Kambarian informed the board and those in attendance that the GFPD purchased a 32-year-old apparatus from the Troy Fire Protection District for $10,000. The 1986 open-cab fire pumper is a “stopgap, Band-Aid measure” that will be used as a backup to the already aged pumpers firefighters are relying on. Kambarian made clear the backup vehicle is solely for firefighting and does not have extrication or EMS equipment on board.

In other action, a $60,000 salary was set for new Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart.

