Godfrey woman recounts mother’s brush with "slamming"

GODFREY — In recent days, there have been more than a dozen reports of “slamming” in the Godfrey area.

After getting the word out into the community, Mayor Mike McCormick says it looks like the “shady sales tactics” of these particular door-to-door salespeople have dwindled away, at least for now.

Slamming refers to an incident where someone is asked for their personal information, such as their name, date of birth and Social Security number. Without their permission in this recent scenario, scammers switch their electrical service provider.

To help avoid being scammed, McCormick urges residents to “always ask to see their village of Godfrey permit from any salespeople that knock on their home’s doors.” McCormick said the village requires a permit in addition to the solicitation permit required by Madison County. Violators will be subject to a misdemeanor citation.

McCormick said Godfrey and Madison County permits apply under any door-to-door sales, whether it involves electric rate alternatives, magazine subscriptions or driveway paving. Not only is it important for residents to understand there are requirements to have a permit to sell door-to-door within the village, there also are two permits the salesperson must produce for you to view, McCormick said.

He also advised residents that, if they have doubts about why the person is at their door, they should feel free to contact Village Hall or local law enforcement and share any concerns.

One Godfrey resident, who asked to remain anonymous to protect herself and her mother, a victim of these scammers, explained what her elderly mother experienced despite being cautious when answering any knock at the door.

She said a man who looked like he was in his early 20s knocked on the door of her mother’s home on Feb. 11. He made himself seem like he was a fellow neighborhood resident concerned about electrical rates. He told her he was out gathering support among neighbors for a change from Ameren to Constellation Energy. He said she would receive a call from Constellation Energy that would outline benefits of switching service.

Not long afterward, the elderly resident’s phone rang. It was someone claiming to be from Constellation Energy on the other end. But the call didn’t result in her switching service.

The young man soon returned, this time accompanied by a young woman. He said he brought her because he sensed the woman did not trust his story. The couple were cordial, professional and persuasive. They managed to put the woman at ease, and she opened her door to them both. The couple said they would stay with her and help her complete another call with Constellation Energy. They also coached her to respond affirmatively to every question during the call.

Because of the repertoire at this point with a sense of trust between the couple and the woman, they were able to obtain her Social Security number and date of birth to use in place of the need for her Ameren account number, and at the end of the call, a switch of her service from Ameren to Constellation Energy had been completed. The elderly woman, who her daughter described as a cautious person, had fallen for their charismatic presentation.

The elderly Godfrey resident, after calls made by her son and her daughter, eventually was able to restore her account with Ameren and cancel the one deceptively set up with Constellation Energy.

One other note the daughter made about this ordeal was that her mother has a “no solicitors” sign clearly visible at her home’s entrance.

“These are predatory practices being carried out, taking advantage of vulnerable people like my mother, a senior,” the Godfrey woman said. “There’s not enough consumer protection in place.”

“It’s nobody else’s job to prevent things at the door — that’s our problem,” she said. “But not citing these people when they’re stopped on the street is a problem, for the Sheriff’s Department and city officials.”

She noted these people had been reported being out on the streets on Thursday and Friday before they visited her mother on Saturday, with verbal warnings issued to them that they needed a village permit but without any form of citation.

