Godfrey women, 80, injured in crash with tractor-trailer

Two 80-year-old Godfrey women were injured in a crash Thursday near Brighton.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 press release, Patricia Bracht and Patricia Goreman were injured when their vehicle collided with a 1995 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Robert Gardner, 66, of Ashland, Ill. Bracht was driving a 2014 Cadillac passenger car north on Illinois 111/267 near the intersection with Gun Club Road at 12:39 p.m. She pulled off the road to the right and was making a u-turn when her vehicle was struck by the tractor-trailer, which had been headed north behind the Cadillac.

Bracht was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by ARCH Air Medical Service and Goreman was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital by Alton Memorial EMS. Both victims were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Other agencies on scene were Brighton Fire Department and Brighton Police Department.

