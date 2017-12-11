Going for the gold

First-year Alton Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Stephen Reinier struck gold Dec. 4 at the Godfrey Schnucks when he opened a red kettle and found a note and an American Gold Eagle one-tenth-ounce gold coin.

“We had heard that the Alton area was known to have gold coins show up in their kettles, but this one being our first, is extra special,” Reinier said. “This coin had a note folded around it which read, ‘I challenge anyone to match the value of this donation if they have the money to give.’”

The market value for one-tenth an ounce of gold is about $5.

“It would be great if everyone stopping by a kettle could put in $5 or more, but each and every donation, regardless of the amount, is appreciated and is important to ensure that the Alton Corps is able to provide services to those in need in our community,” Reinier said.

“I always am anxiously awaiting a gold coin in one of our kettles and hold it as a sign of good luck for our campaign,” Alton Corps Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said. “Now that we have our first gold coin, I am confident that we are going to make our goal.

“The Riverbend area residents are so generous, and even though we are a little bit behind last year (about $1,500 as of Wednesday), I am confident that the closer we get to Christmas, the more generous everyone will be,” Gelzinnis said. “We just have to be able to light our star again this year.”

The Tree of Lights goal for this year is $90,000, a $5,000 increase over last year. There still are available time slots and residents can sign up at http://bttr.im/iw8tw.

“If everyone in the Riverbend will take one two-hour shift, the kettle shifts will all be filled and the Alton Corps most certainly will achieve their goal,” Tree of Lights Co-Chair Mark Cousley said.

The Salvation Army – Alton Corps has been serving the Riverbend region for 129 years. Whether it is a family in need from a house fire, flood victims, or men or women who are just looking to put their lives back together and need a glimmer of hope, the Salvation Army is there to provide assistance.

For more information about the Salvation Army or to be a volunteer, call the office at (618) 465-7764.

