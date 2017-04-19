Golf tournament to support Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto

WOOD RIVER — The Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto’s 22nd annual Help Kids Classic is set for Friday, May 19, at Belk Park Golf Course, 880 Belk Park Road.

Registration will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $75 per person or $300 per team. The event includes golf with a cart, beer and soda, lunch, dinner, a gift bag and prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be made by calling the club at (618) 377-6030.

The club serves youths in Bethalto and surrounding communities. Proceeds from the tournament will support youth development programs offered to more than 1,200 youths at two locations: Bethalto and Lovejoy School in Brooklyn.

