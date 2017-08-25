Golfers can raise money for education foundation

EDWARDSVILLE — Lincoln School Alumni Foundation President Herman Shaw announced the 30th Harry A. Penelton Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at Oak Brook Golf Course.

Registration is a $100 donation per person (paid in advance) and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch and light beverages. Shotgun start will be at 8 a.m. In addition to the golf scramble, the day’s festivities will include a live and silent auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing, and attendance prizes.

Participation is first-come, first-serve with a 36-team limit. Entry deadline is Saturday, Sept. 2.

“We are very excited about this year’s golf scramble and I am urging people to sign up sooner than later to reserve a tee time,” foundation President Herman Shaw said. “We are also asking people to contribute items to both our silent and live auction. This year’s event is shaping up to be our most successful in its 30-year history.”

For registration forms, sponsorship pricing and more information, contact Herman Shaw at (618) 659-0960, Thomas Dickerson at (618) 656-3087, or Terry Lynn at (618) 656-5925.

The foundation’s mission is to enhance educational opportunities for Edwardsville School District students. The foundation is a nonprofit organization and contributions are tax-deductible. The foundation relies on the generosity of community leaders, individuals, organizations, and sponsors to generate its annual charitable budget.

HLSAF.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter