Golfing for Girl Scouts

The 28th annual Girl Scout Golf Classic on May 15 at Sunset Hills Country Club raised $27,500 for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.  

“Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois greatly appreciates everyone who helped make this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic a success,” Communications and Development Manager Tricia Higgins said. “On behalf of our over 12,400 girl members and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, donors, supporters and players for another successful golf classic.”

During the past 28 years, the event has raised more than $850,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.  

2017 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include:

Silver Sponsor:

  • The Korte Company
  • Bronze Sponsors:  
  • Siemer Milling Company
  • JF Electric

Dinner Sponsor:

  • Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates

Lunch Sponsors:

  • The PaintSmiths of St. Louis
  • Mathis Marifian & Richter LTD Attorneys at Law

Beverage Sponsor:  

  • Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Bucket Raffle Sponsor:  

  • David and Kay Werner

Golf Cart Sponsors:  

  • Cassens Transport
  • Anderson Hospital
  • Plocher Construction
  • Palmer & Cay
  • Terra Properties

Tee Sponsors:  

  • The Korte Company
  • Siemer Milling Company
  • J.F Electric
  • Louer Facility Planning
  • SunCoke Energy
  • Dr. David Hyten
  • Jim's Formal Wear
  • Hurford Architects
  • ADR Auto Repair & Towing
  • Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors
  • Hill Law Offices
  • Spencer Homes
  • Bloomsdale Excavating Company
  • Gori, Julian & Associates
  • Jarrett Industries
  • CompuType IT Solutions
  • Vee-Jay Cement
  • Basler Electric Company
  • Highland Rural King
  • GRP Mechanical Company
  • Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli
  • Bull & Bear Grill & Bar
  • Providence Bank
  • Cecil Management Group

To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete listing of sponsors, donors and supporters, visit gsofsi.org/ev_golf_tourn.html.

