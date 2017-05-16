Golfing for Girl Scouts

The 28th annual Girl Scout Golf Classic on May 15 at Sunset Hills Country Club raised $27,500 for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.
“Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois greatly appreciates everyone who helped make this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic a success,” Communications and Development Manager Tricia Higgins said. “On behalf of our over 12,400 girl members and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, donors, supporters and players for another successful golf classic.”
During the past 28 years, the event has raised more than $850,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.
2017 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include:
Silver Sponsor:
- The Korte Company
- Bronze Sponsors:
- Siemer Milling Company
- JF Electric
Dinner Sponsor:
- Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates
Lunch Sponsors:
- The PaintSmiths of St. Louis
- Mathis Marifian & Richter LTD Attorneys at Law
Beverage Sponsor:
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Bucket Raffle Sponsor:
- David and Kay Werner
Golf Cart Sponsors:
- Cassens Transport
- Anderson Hospital
- Plocher Construction
- Palmer & Cay
- Terra Properties
Tee Sponsors:
- The Korte Company
- Siemer Milling Company
- J.F Electric
- Louer Facility Planning
- SunCoke Energy
- Dr. David Hyten
- Jim's Formal Wear
- Hurford Architects
- ADR Auto Repair & Towing
- Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors
- Hill Law Offices
- Spencer Homes
- Bloomsdale Excavating Company
- Gori, Julian & Associates
- Jarrett Industries
- CompuType IT Solutions
- Vee-Jay Cement
- Basler Electric Company
- Highland Rural King
- GRP Mechanical Company
- Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli
- Bull & Bear Grill & Bar
- Providence Bank
- Cecil Management Group
To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete listing of sponsors, donors and supporters, visit gsofsi.org/ev_golf_tourn.html.