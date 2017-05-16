Golfing for Girl Scouts

The 28th annual Girl Scout Golf Classic on May 15 at Sunset Hills Country Club raised $27,500 for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.

“Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois greatly appreciates everyone who helped make this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic a success,” Communications and Development Manager Tricia Higgins said. “On behalf of our over 12,400 girl members and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, donors, supporters and players for another successful golf classic.”

During the past 28 years, the event has raised more than $850,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.

2017 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include:

Silver Sponsor:

The Korte Company

Bronze Sponsors:

Siemer Milling Company

JF Electric

Dinner Sponsor:

Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates

Lunch Sponsors:

The PaintSmiths of St. Louis

Mathis Marifian & Richter LTD Attorneys at Law

Beverage Sponsor:

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Bucket Raffle Sponsor:

David and Kay Werner

Golf Cart Sponsors:

Cassens Transport

Anderson Hospital

Plocher Construction

Palmer & Cay

Terra Properties

Tee Sponsors:

The Korte Company

Siemer Milling Company

J.F Electric

Louer Facility Planning

SunCoke Energy

Dr. David Hyten

Jim's Formal Wear

Hurford Architects

ADR Auto Repair & Towing

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors

Hill Law Offices

Spencer Homes

Bloomsdale Excavating Company

Gori, Julian & Associates

Jarrett Industries

CompuType IT Solutions

Vee-Jay Cement

Basler Electric Company

Highland Rural King

GRP Mechanical Company

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli

Bull & Bear Grill & Bar

Providence Bank

Cecil Management Group

To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete listing of sponsors, donors and supporters, visit gsofsi.org/ev_golf_tourn.html.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter