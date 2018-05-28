Got Your Six gets boost from Walmart, private donors

Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with training and provides a specially trained dog at no charge, has received $13,000 in charitable donations from three organizations, including Walmart in Glen Carbon and two private donors.

The funds will be used for standard operations at Got Your Six. The donations will help sustain and grow the organization’s mission to serve more veterans and first responders.

“We are grateful to Walmart and these two private donors who will help us better serve our deserving heroes,” Executive Director Nicole Lanahan said. “These individuals have put their lives on the line for our country and local communities, and the funds will enables us to work with more veterans nationwide.”

Lanahan added that it costs around $20,000 to find, select and train a dog, plus provide therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring for those who suffer from PTSD. All funds contribute to improving the organization’s services and expanding its outreach.

