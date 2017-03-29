Governor highlights approval of two Illinois State Police cadet classes

× Expand Gov. Bruce Rauner (right) meets with Illinois State Police officials Wednesday in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday highlighted the approval of two Illinois State Police cadet classes and reaffirmed the administration’s continued support for the ISP and public safety.

He proclaimed April 1, 2017, Illinois State Police Day in Illinois to honor the 95th anniversary of the creation of the ISP.

“We have the best state police in the nation,” Rauner said. “We have made public safety one of our administration’s top priorities. Our men and women in uniform serve and protect. These new classes will train and prepare new troopers to carry on the legacy and professionalism we have come to know and expect from the Illinois State Police for the last 95 years.”

Over the next two years, the Illinois State Police will have two cadet classes. Those classes will dispatch an estimated 170 new troopers across Illinois. A portion of the first class will be dispatched to the Chicagoland area to assist and support violence prevention efforts there. These new troopers will become a part of the longstanding reputation of ISP to protect and serve Illinois communities.

The administration has made investing in public safety a priority. At the event Wednesday, Rauner called on the General Assembly to continue expanding these investments by enacting a truly balanced budget.

“We can control spending, balance the budget, grow jobs and keep our streets safe,” he said. “Nothing is more important than creating jobs and doing right by taxpayers.”

Also in attendance were Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz, State Rep. Jim Durkin, State Sen. Tim Bivins and State Sen. Karen McConnaughay.

“We are fortunate to have a governor who has made public safety his top priority,” Schmitz said. “Last month, we hired 18 new forensic scientist trainees to help staff our Forensic Laboratories. This month, the governor has authorized the hiring of not just one, but two ISP cadet classes. I look forward to the forthcoming cadet classes, which will train future troopers to become a part of the ISP’s rich heritage and provide exceptional service to the citizens of Illinois.”

The Illinois State Police was officially created on April 1, 1922. Today the Illinois State Police comprises more than 2,500 sworn personnel and civilians and is one of the most modern and efficient police organizations in the country.

