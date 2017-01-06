Governor honors Scott Air Force Base in centennial celebration

Gov. Bruce Rauner has declared 2017 the Year of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, marking the base’s centennial birthday.

He presented the proclamation to the base Friday at its centennial ceremony.

“Scott Air Force Base is a treasured asset to the Metro East and all of Illinois, providing a century of service to our country,” Rauner said. “Since 1917, Scott Air Force Base has proven to be on the forefront of innovation and technology to keep our country safe and secure and that mission continues today. It's my honor to recognize this significant achievement.”

The central command of the Defense Information System Agency is housed at the base. The agency is the country's largest cyber-operations center and on the forefront of protecting the country's cyber infrastructure. Rauner attended the grand opening of the state-of-the-art facility in August.

The base is an economic engine for the region, employing nearly 13,000 active duty, reserve, National Guard and government service members and generating $3.5 billion for the local economy.

