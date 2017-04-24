Governor to connect with classrooms through Facebook Live

Gov. Bruce Rauner is inviting classrooms in schools across the state to interact with him live on Facebook.

During the event, the governor will answer questions from students about what it’s like to work in the governor’s office and why he thinks providing high-quality education to children is so important. Students are encouraged to post questions to the governor’s Facebook page now or live during the event.

“I really love visiting schools in our great state, but Illinois is a big place and getting to every classroom is nearly impossible,” Rauner said. “So we thought doing a Facebook Live would be a great way to connect with every single student at once. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, too.”

Rauner has invited a local school to come to his office in Springfield to take part in the Statewide School Visit Facebook Live. Third-graders from Riverton Elementary School will join the governor at the Capitol so that they can ask questions directly and perhaps help Rauner answer one or two of the questions from across the state.

The Facebook Live is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27. It will also be streamed here with captions for those students who are hard of hearing.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter