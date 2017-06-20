Governor to deliver live address tonight

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner will deliver a live address to the people of Illinois at 6 p.m. today from the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

The address will focus on unity and passing a balanced budget to put Illinois on a path to a brighter future.

“Illinois deserves real change, and the time to act has never been more urgent,” Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said. “As we approach one of the most important legislative sessions in Illinois history, the governor wants to reiterate his desire to work with all members of the General Assembly to improve the quality of life for the people of Illinois. Governor Rauner supports the compromise budget proposal lawmakers introduced last week, which delivers a truly balanced budget, spending caps, real property tax relief, term limits and other job-creating changes to the system.”

Last week, Rauner announced he was calling lawmakers back to Springfield for a 10-day special session from June 21-30, which is the fiscal year deadline. In calling the special session, Rauner encouraged the General Assembly to consider legislation that will reach a balanced budget and implement other structural changes. The governor will cancel any remaining special session days if the General Assembly enacts the compromise balanced budget plan prior to June 30.

