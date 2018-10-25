Grandchildren to host BeDell fundraiser in memory of aunt

The ARC Annual Dance is the major fundraiser for the agency. Longtime board member Shirley Wiedman’s seven grandchildren are hosting the dance this year in honor of Shirley (their Nana); her late husband, Louis Wiedman (their Poppy); and especially their late daughter, Jeanne (their beloved aunt) who benefited so much from ARC and its resources during her life.

Shirley has been a board member of William M. BeDell for 39 years and has played an integral part in the organization. Shirley’s grandchildren — Megan Wiedman, Ben Wiedman, Katie (Scoggins) Ottwell, Mary (Wiedman) Rivera, Chris Scoggins, Jessica Wiedman and Matt Scoggins — are the children of her two surviving children, Danny (Joan) Wiedman and Kathy (Mike) Scoggins.

Shirley’s grandchildren are excited to help honor their Aunt Jeanne by hosting the dance to raise funds so William M. BeDell can touch as many lives of the disabled and their families as it has for them over the years. Most of their memories of Jeanne involve love, laughter, and the support Jeanne received from their Nana, Poppy, parents, one another and the William M. BeDell staff, who they consider to be a second family. The impact Jeanne had on their lives is immeasurable and their goal is to give back to the organization that helped in her happiness. Jeanne is the glue that pulled their family together over the years, as there was always someone at Nana and Poppy’s with Jeanne so the grandchildren could stop by to visit. Their special bond is credited to their aunt and grandparents for always providing a house full of love for them to enjoy over the years.

Megan Wiedman is a sonographer and ultrasound technologist at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton. She has a daughter, Morgan Griffin; and a grandchild, Hayden Griffin.

Ben Wiedman, an architect, works for World Wide Technology’s lab in Edwardsville. He is married to Jenna (Schmidt) Wiedman and has two children, Kili and Daxton Wiedman.

Katie (Scoggins) Ottwell is a vice president and home loan officer for Carrollton Bank in Alton. She is married to Ryan Ottwell and they have a son, Samuel Ottwell.

Mary (Wiedman) Rivera is an academic adviser, teacher and assistant softball coach at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. She is married to Dustin Rivera and they have three children, Korbin, Kolten and Kobe Rivera.

Chris Scoggins is a teacher in the Belleville School District. He is married to Amanda (Cress) Scoggins and they have a child, Harper Scoggins, as well as a baby on the way.

Jessica Wiedman is superintendent of aquatics with the city of Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department.

Matt Scoggins is a project control analyst at Tapestry Solutions, a Boeing subsidiary in Fairview Heights. He is married to Amanda (Scharth) Scoggins.

The William M. BeDell ARC is a private nonprofit agency incorporated in 1957 to serve children and adults with developmental disabilities. The agency serves approximately 550 individuals on a monthly basis. ARC has the following programs: school program serves ages 3 to 22, client family support program serves approximately 150 individuals, adult developmental training program, residential program with seven community integrated living homes, respite care program, and recreation program.

The dance is set for 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. Tickets are $20 each and available at ARC or by calling (618) 251-2175 or Shirley Wiedman at (618) 466-1070. Tickets will be available at the door.

