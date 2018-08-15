Grandpa Gang seeks volunteers

× Expand Photo provided by Rhonda Lewis Members of the Grandpa Gang use a bucket truck to help hang the millions of lights as a part of the annual Christmas Wonderland display at Rock Spring Park in Alton.

Alton’s iconic Grandpa Gang will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 21, to discuss the future of the Christmas Wonderland display.

With its ranks thinning significantly, the group is seeking volunteers to work this season on the holiday light display at Gordon Moore Park, including electricians, laborers and construction workers, although trade experience is not necessary.

“This meeting is important for us to evaluate the interest in, and to sign up, younger ‘Grandpas’ to continue this tradition for the future,” a release from the organization states. “Many of the present volunteers are nearing the end of their positions due to age and failing health.”

Working days last from shortly after Labor Day until the day after Thanksgiving, with hours from around 8 a.m. until noon weekdays. The group also needs volunteers to help with cleanup into February.

The display is reliant on the Grandpa Gang, and money raised each year goes to worthy local causes.

The meeting also is open to all past Grandpa Gang participants as a reunion. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Munsterman Pavilion at Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton.

For more information, call Tom Spahr at (618) 259-7086.

