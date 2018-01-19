Granite City’s Dawn Whitmire is hospice’s Employee of the Year

Unity Hospice of Greater St. Louis named Dawn Whitmire of Granite City as the 2017 recipient of the Employee of the Year Award.

Whitmire began working with the hospice nearly 15 years ago as a certified nursing assistant. Because of her adaptability and diverse skill set, she has held many roles within the company, ranging from referral coordinator to bereavement to her current position as community relations representative, which she has held for the past eight years.

As the community relations representative, Whitmire is responsible for educating families about the benefits of hospice care and how the company’s palliative approach to care can help relieve pain and symptoms caused from terminal illness. It is through working at Unity Hospice that Whitmire has discovered her purpose in life: to be a savior for families facing a crisis and finding them the care they need during a vulnerable time.

“Hospice is all about building relationships — relationships with our hospice families, patients, referral sources and fellow employees,” Unity Hospice of Greater St. Louis Administrator Jaye Mitchum said. “Dawn is a relationship expert, which contributes greatly to the success of Unity Hospice.”

A Southern California native, Whitmire made Granite City home in 1988 after she married the love of her life, Ralph Whitmire. Together, they have four adult children and one granddaughter whom Whitmire loves spending time with.

The award recognizes employees who have demonstrated extraordinary devotion to their work and the hospice’s patients. They must exhibit the hospice’s values of compassion, honor, outreach, integrity, commitment, and excellence. Hospice supervisory staff select the award recipient.

For more information, call (888) 394-1055.

