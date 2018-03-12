Granite City area Ameren customers can get energy grants

× Expand utility bill

GRANITE CITY — Ameren Illinois and Madison County Community Development are hosting a customer assistance event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave.

One-time energy assistance grants of up to $150 will be available to income-eligible Granite City area customers. Funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ameren Illinois energy efficiency advisers will be on hand to provide demonstrations on ways customers can reduce their energy usage and save on their monthly bills. Each attendee will receive a free kit containing energy-saving products.

Customers seeking an energy assistance grant must bring a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, photo identification and proof of 30-day income.

