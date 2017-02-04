Granite City band members recognized for excellence

Granite City High School educators are congratulating band members Jocelyn Cipponeri, Scott DeLozier, Asael Gomez, Nick Haddock, Stephanie Mullen and Skyler Sutphin for being selected to participate in the 2017 Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Band Festival.

The association aims to provide professional growth opportunities for Illinois music teachers and to provide music-making opportunities for the state’s most talented music students. Outstanding students undergo a rigorous audition procedure based on musical etudes, scales and sight-reading to be selected to participate in the District Festival in November. Students receiving high scores at the IMEA District Festival advanced to perform at the IMEA All-State Festival on Jan. 28.

GCHS band students advanced to the following ensembles.

• Jocelyn Cipponeri: Bass clarinet, IMEA Honors All-State Band

• Scott DeLozier: Trumpet, IMEA All-State Jazz Band

• Asael Gomez: Clarinet, IMEA All-State Band

• Nick Haddock: Alto saxophone, IMEA All-State Band

• Stephanie Mullen: Flute, IMEA Honors All-State Band

• Skyler Sutphin: Piccolo, IMEA All-State Orchestra

The students performed Jan. 28 before a packed house in the Peoria Civic Center.

“One of the real joys of being a music teacher is having the opportunity to work with such talented students,” said Wyatt Roberds, director of bands at the high school. “This is the highest honor high school musicians can receive, and we are extremely proud of them.”

The band program also congratulated Dominik Topal for winning first place with his composition “Oblivion” in the Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Composition Contest. Students throughout Illinois submitted more than 150 original compositions judged by a panel of active composers and professional musicians.

“It is an incredible honor to place in this level of competition,” a Granite City High School news release states.

