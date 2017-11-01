Granite City dentist to accept Halloween leftovers

GRANITE CITY — Taking candy from children is usually frowned upon, but teaching them the value of giving back by donating their excess Halloween candy in support of U.S. troops and first responders is a win-win for children, parents, and dentists.

This Halloween, local trick-or-treaters will join kids across the nation from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, when they bring their Halloween candy and handwritten letters of gratitude to Metro East Dental Care, 1923 Johnson Road. The dental office will provide paper and writing utensils for anyone who would like to write a letter.

The goodies will be shipped to Operation Gratitude for inclusion in care packages to U.S. service members deployed overseas and to first responders serving at home.

Dr. Christopher May said he is proud to participate in the program to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of thanking those who serve.

Americans spend $2.5 billion on 600 million pounds of Halloween candy each year. In 2016 alone, 533,891 pounds of that candy was sent to Operation Gratitude for distribution through its care package programs.

“Operation Gratitude has shipped more than 1.9 million care packages that include items such as DVDs, handmade scarves and hygiene products,”Operation Gratitude founder Carolyn Blashek said. “Halloween candy is a wonderful addition to these packages. The candy is a great morale boost for the troops and a means to create positive interaction with local children. Equally important is that the Halloween Candy GIVE-Back Program provides every American child the opportunity to learn about service, sacrifice and generosity.”

