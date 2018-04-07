Granite City DQ raises $18,421 for children’s hospitals

GRANITE CITY | Locally owned Dairy Queen fans and store employees recently wrapped up a fantastic year of fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, as 118 locations collectively raised more than $197,000 for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, the local member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis.

Dairy Queen hosted a number of campaigns throughout the year to raise funds. Crew members asked customers to dip their cones for a donation on Free Cone Day, sold Miracle Balloons, donated proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold on Miracle Treat Day and asked customers to round up their change.

“My businesses are in two communities that are very gracious in charitable giving,” owner and operator Robby Steen said. “I’m proud to be a conduit for them to contribute to CMN-STL, as it’s a cause that means a lot to me and all of my staff members. We take a lot of pride in the work we do to help make miracles for these kids and their families.”

“Thank you Dairy Queen for once again generously helping so many children,” said Krista Lucy, executive director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis. “Dairy Queen’s fans, franchisees and employees went above and beyond — raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations — which helps create more miracles for sick children across the country.”

Pediatric medical care is the most expensive to provide, in part because of all the different sizes of equipment needed to treat children, ranging from a one-pound micro-preemie to a seven-foot high school football player. Children’s hospitals also open their doors to all, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. U.S. member hospitals annually provide $3.4 billion in charity care.

